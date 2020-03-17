Box Office: We often talk about the 100, 200 or 300 crore clubs of Bollywood and every movie buffs of the current generation are just excited to know about the box office collection of the latest releases. But way before such coveted clubs, people were hardly interested in the economics of the films.

So, we are here to enlighten you about the highest-grossing films of 1990 including Aamir Khan’s Dil, Sunny Deol’s Ghayal and Salman Khan’s Baaghi- A Rebel For Love.

Take a look at top 10 Bollywood grossers of 1990:

Rank India Nett (Cr) Dil 11.00 Ghayal 10.00 Aaj Ka Arjun 07.50 Agneepath 06.50 Kishen Kanhaiya 05.50 Thanedaar 05.00 Baaghi 04.50 Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri 03.50 Police Public 03.00 Jeevan Ek Sanghursh 02.75

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!