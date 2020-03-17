Box Office: We often talk about the 100, 200 or 300 crore clubs of Bollywood and every movie buffs of the current generation are just excited to know about the box office collection of the latest releases. But way before such coveted clubs, people were hardly interested in the economics of the films.
So, we are here to enlighten you about the highest-grossing films of 1990 including Aamir Khan’s Dil, Sunny Deol’s Ghayal and Salman Khan’s Baaghi- A Rebel For Love.
Take a look at top 10 Bollywood grossers of 1990:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|Dil
|11.00
|Ghayal
|10.00
|Aaj Ka Arjun
|07.50
|Agneepath
|06.50
|Kishen Kanhaiya
|05.50
|Thanedaar
|05.00
|Baaghi
|04.50
|Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri
|03.50
|Police Public
|03.00
|Jeevan Ek Sanghursh
|02.75
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!