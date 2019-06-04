Box Office: De De Pyaar De Stays Well Over 1 Crore Mark On Monday, Keeps Progressing Towards 100 Crore Club

Buoyed by the third-weekend push when numbers continued to gain with every passing day at the box office, De De Pyaar De stayed good on Monday as well. It brought in 1.42 crores mark and that’s very good because as long as the numbers stay over the 1 crore mark, the journeys towards the 100 Crore Club stays smooth.

The film has collected 94.50 crores already and one just expects the footfalls to stay steady today as well. In fact, since tomorrow is a national holiday of Eid, the evening and night shows today should stay stable as well which should ensure another day of over 1 crore.

There would be a major reduction of screens tomorrow due to the arrival of Eid. However, there would be Eid benefit as well. One now waits to see if that equals out things and the Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer manage to get another 1 crore day tomorrow as well. If that indeed turns out to be the case, it would be great news indeed for the Akiv Ali directed film.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!