Not Alia Bhatt, But Priyanka Chopra Was Planned For Salman Khan – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah?

Salman Khan has been saying “Thank you, Priyanka (Chopra)” a lot more time than normal during the Bharat promotions. Clearly, the bad blood for exiting Bharat abruptly isn’t gone yet but what we hear now is nothing but shocking! Was Priyanka supposed to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah but was thrown out of the project post Bharat row? Here’s why we say so!

A report by Bollywood Hungana indirectly states that after Priyanka left the Bharat movie mid way to get married to Nick Jonas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had to choose between her and Salman for the project, and his choice? That’s evident to us all with his announcement of Inshallah. The scoop directly comes from their sources which says, ” You think Bhai will ever work with her again? Not in this life. Bhansali had to choose between Bhai and Priyanka. And the choice is a no-brainer.”

Whoa! Now that indeed is shocking. Although, Priyanka and Salman would have made a good pair in both Bharat and Inshallah, destiny only had Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt chosen in the respective projects. Meanwhile, we hope these issues between the two actors get resolved and we get to see them together in a movie in future.

Recently, the characters of Salman and Alia were revealed by Mumbai Mirror as, “Salman is a businessman in his mid-40s. The character is reminiscent of his turn in his 1997 romcom Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. Alia plays a 20-something aspiring actress. All the factors, including the age gap, have been taken into consideration. The story will justify the teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey.”

The film is slated to release on Eid, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!