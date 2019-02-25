Box Office Collections: More than five years back, Ranveer Singh had scored his first century with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s out and out entertainer Ram Leela [2013]. Now he is set to score even bigger with his niche outing Gully Boy which is his first century, the others being Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Simmba. While Bajirao Mastani had just fallen short of the 200 Crore Club, Simmba went way past that mark while Padmaavat entered the 300 Crore Club.

Now Gully Boy stands at 120.25 crore* after collecting 9 crore* on its second Sunday. Ram Leela had collected 110 crore in its lifetime.

As for Uri – The Surgical Strike, the film showed further growth on its seventh Sunday, what with 1.75 crore* coming in. The film is still showing weekend jumps on a regular basis and that was evidenced yet again yesterday. Currently, the Aditya Dhar, Vicky Kaushal and Ronnie Screwvala film stands at 234.46 crore* and the Simmba lifetime of 240.31 crore should be surpassed by the coming weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

