Box Office Battle Between Khans & Akshay Kumar: Khiladi Is The Only 3000-Crore Member From The Last Decade, But Who Leads Average Per Film?

The last decade (2010-2019) has been pretty fruitful for Bollywood. The film business has grown by leaps and bounds and our superstars have contributed to it immensely. However, there are two superstars i.e. Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar who had the best contribution in Bollywood business in the last 10 years.

If Salman Khan gave back to back 100, 200 & 300 crore grossers, Akshay Kumar continued to come with 3-4 films every year. While he had his own share of disappointments, he gave a long list of successful and hit films. And since the past few years, he has become a hit machine.

Let’s have a look at the total contribution to Bollywood Box Office by each superstar.

Salman Khan

Dabangg (2010): 139 crores

Ready (2011): 120 crores

Bodyguard (2011): 142 crores

Dabangg 2(2012): 158.50 crores

Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 198 crores

Jai Ho (2014): 111 crores

Kick (2014): 233 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 320.34 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): 207.40 crores

Sultan (2016): 300.45 crores

Tubelight (2017): 121.25 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): 339.16 crores

Race 3 (2018): 169 crores

Bharat (2019): 209.36 crores

Dabangg 3: 150-55 crores (Expected)

Total: 2918.46 crores

Average: 194.56 crores

Shah Rukh Khan

My Name Is Khan (2010): 71 crores

Ra.One (2011): 118 crores All versions

Don 2 (2011): 107 crores All Version

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012): 120.65 crores

Chennai Express(2013): 226.70 crores

Happy New Year (2014): 205 crores

Dilwale (2015): 148 crores

Fan (2016): 85 crores

Raees (2017): 137.51 crores

Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017): 62.50 crores

Zero (2018): 97.50 crores

Total: 1378.86 crores

Average: 125.35 crores

Aamir Khan

Dhobi Ghat (2011): 13.5 crores

Talaash (2012): 93 crores

Dhoom 3 (2013): 280.25 crores

PK (2014): 339.50 crores

Dangal (2016): 387.39 crores

Thugs Of Hindostan (2018): 145.29 crores

Total: 1258.93 crores

Average: 209.82 crores

Akshay Kumar

Housefull (2010): 72 crores

Khatta Meetha (2010): 38.75 crores

Action Replayy (2010): 29 crores

Tees Maar Khan (2010: 61 crores

Patiala House (2011): 32 crores

Thank You (2011): 46 crores

Desi Boyz (2011): 53 crores

Housefull 2 (2012): 114 crores

Rowdy Rathore (2012): 131 crores

Joker (2012): 20 crores

Khiladi 786 (2012): 70 crores

Special 26 (2013): 70 crores

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara! (2013): 65 crores

Boss (2013): 54 crores

Holiday (2014): 112.65 crores

Entertainment (2014): 72.5 crores

Baby (2015): 95.5 crores

Gabbar Is Back (2015: 86 crores

Brothers (2015): 82.47 crores

Singh is Bliing: (2015) 90.25 crores

Airlift (2016): 129 crores

Housefull 3 (2016): 107.70 crores

Rustom (2016): 127.49 crores

Jolly LLB 2 (2017): 117 crores

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017): 133.60 crores

Padman (2018): 78.95 crores

Gold (2018): 107.37 crores

2.0 (Hindi) (2018): 188 crores

Kesari (2019): 153 crores

Mission Mangal (2019): 200.16 crores

Housefull 4 (2019): 206 crores

Good Newwz (2019): 175-200 (Expected)

Total: 3118.39-3123.39 crores

Average: 97.45 crores

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar is the only superstar who has a contribution of more than 3000 crores to Industry in the last 10 years while Salman misses the mark slightly. However, if we consider the per film average, Aamir Khan is the winner.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!