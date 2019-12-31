Box Office Battle Between Khans & Akshay Kumar: Khiladi Is The Only 3000-Crore Member From The Last Decade, But Who Leads Average Per Film?

The last decade (2010-2019) has been pretty fruitful for Bollywood. The film business has grown by leaps and bounds and our superstars have contributed to it immensely. However, there are two superstars i.e. Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar who had the best contribution in Bollywood business in the last 10 years.
If Salman Khan gave back to back 100, 200 & 300 crore grossers, Akshay Kumar continued to come with 3-4 films every year. While he had his own share of disappointments, he gave a long list of successful and hit films. And since the past few years, he has become a hit machine.
Let’s have a look at the total contribution to Bollywood Box Office by each superstar.
Salman Khan
Dabangg (2010): 139 crores
Ready (2011): 120 crores
Bodyguard (2011): 142 crores
Dabangg 2(2012): 158.50 crores
Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 198 crores
Jai Ho (2014): 111 crores
Kick (2014): 233 crores
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 320.34 crores
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): 207.40 crores
Sultan (2016): 300.45 crores
Tubelight (2017): 121.25 crores
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): 339.16 crores
Race 3 (2018): 169 crores
Bharat (2019): 209.36 crores
Dabangg 3: 150-55 crores (Expected)
Total: 2918.46 crores
Average: 194.56 crores
Shah Rukh Khan
My Name Is Khan (2010): 71 crores
Ra.One (2011): 118 crores All versions
Don 2 (2011): 107 crores All Version
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012): 120.65 crores
Chennai Express(2013): 226.70 crores
Happy New Year (2014): 205 crores
Dilwale (2015): 148 crores
Fan (2016): 85 crores
Raees (2017): 137.51 crores
Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017): 62.50 crores
Zero (2018): 97.50 crores
Total: 1378.86 crores
Average: 125.35 crores
Aamir Khan
Dhobi Ghat (2011): 13.5 crores
Talaash (2012): 93 crores
Dhoom 3 (2013): 280.25 crores
PK (2014): 339.50 crores
Dangal (2016): 387.39 crores
Thugs Of Hindostan (2018): 145.29 crores
Total: 1258.93 crores
Average: 209.82 crores
Akshay Kumar
Housefull (2010): 72 crores
Khatta Meetha (2010): 38.75 crores
Action Replayy (2010): 29 crores
Tees Maar Khan (2010: 61 crores
Patiala House (2011): 32 crores
Thank You (2011): 46 crores
Desi Boyz (2011): 53 crores
Housefull 2 (2012): 114 crores
Rowdy Rathore (2012): 131 crores
Joker (2012): 20 crores
Khiladi 786 (2012): 70 crores
Special 26 (2013): 70 crores
Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara! (2013): 65 crores
Boss (2013): 54 crores
Holiday (2014): 112.65 crores
Entertainment (2014): 72.5 crores
Baby (2015): 95.5 crores
Gabbar Is Back (2015: 86 crores
Brothers (2015): 82.47 crores
Singh is Bliing: (2015) 90.25 crores
Airlift (2016): 129 crores
Housefull 3 (2016): 107.70 crores
Rustom (2016): 127.49 crores
Jolly LLB 2 (2017): 117 crores
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017): 133.60 crores
Padman (2018): 78.95 crores
Gold (2018): 107.37 crores
2.0 (Hindi) (2018): 188 crores
Kesari (2019): 153 crores
Mission Mangal (2019): 200.16 crores
Housefull 4 (2019): 206 crores
Good Newwz (2019): 175-200 (Expected)
Total: 3118.39-3123.39 crores
Average: 97.45 crores
Interestingly, Akshay Kumar is the only superstar who has a contribution of more than 3000 crores to Industry in the last 10 years while Salman misses the mark slightly. However, if we consider the per film average, Aamir Khan is the winner.
