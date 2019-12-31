SHOCKING! Tamil Actress S. Devi Confesses To Killing Ex-Boyfriend With Help Of Family Members

A 42-year-old Tamil television actress killed her former boyfriend by smashing his head with a log and hammer in front of her husband.

The actress, identified as S. Devi, killed her former boyfriend at her sister’s house at Kolathur in the early hours on Monday, according to a report in The Times of India.

The report states that she allegedly killed him after he insisted that she resume their relationship.

S. Devi later surrendered to the police. After an inquiry, the police also held her husband B Sankar, her sister S Lakshmi and Lakshmi’s husband Sawariyar, 53, and charged them with the murder of M Ravi, 38, a film technician. The accused have been sent to jail.

For the uninitiated, S. Devi gained popularity with her character Kunjipengal that she played in Oru Kudayum Kunju Pengalum. The actress has dubbed for around 500 movies and acted in more than 25 movies and is even a National Film Award winner. S. Devi won the award for Best Non-Feature Film Narration / Voice Over for Nithya Kalyani – Oru Mohiniyattam Patham.

S. Devi started her career as a child artist in Kadhasangamam and even grabbed the best child artist State Award in 1993 for her show Oru Kudayum Kunju Pengalum. She also lent her voice for other children in films and serials – Minnaram, Swaroopam, Sammohanam, Swam, Thalolam, My Dear Kuttichathan, Johny to name a few.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!