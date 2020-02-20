Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship Box Office Advance Booking: It’s A Wait & Watch Scenario

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship Box Office: Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar starrer is all set to arrive tomorrow in cinemas. The buzz is not that strong for this horror flick as it’s a word-of-mouth dependent affair. In advance bookings too, we don’t expect a huge response but a little bit of momentum will do the trick.

Let’s take a look at major centers of the country to know how the film is faring in advance bookings:

Mumbai

As of now, there are just a few shows in filling fast mode and all of them coming from multiplexes.

Delhi-NCR

The Delhi-NCR region is all blank in advance ticket sale. The film expected to pick up from tomorrow.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is dull with countable numbers of shows with very good occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is fair when compared with other circuits as around 6-8% shows are in a filling fast mode. Expected to show a major turnaround by tomorrow.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

Pune is just a bit better than Mumbai but the overall picture is below average.

Chennai is dull as of now.

Kolkata is all blank in advance ticket sale.

Coming from a blockbuster like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has jumped into a different genre and given the credibility he has earned, we expect really a solid content after a streak of mediocre horror films in the industry.

It will be interesting to know how Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’s box office journey unfolds.

