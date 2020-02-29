Bhoot Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Crosses Anushka Sharma’s Horror Film Pari In 8 Days

Bhoot Box Office: Vicky Kaushal starrer horror film may not have impressed at the Box Office but it has done better business than many of the recent Bollywood horror films. The Bhanu Pratap Singh directed film collected 24.18 crores in Week 1 and has added another 1.02 crores on Day 8 taking the total business to 25.20 crores approx.

The film faced competition from the new release Thappad which took away a major share of its screens and hence there was a big drop from the previous day.

However with an 8-day total of 25.20 crores it has crossed Anushka Sharma starrer horror film Pari’s lifetime business. As the film released in 2018, it had collected 24.65 crores.

Bhoot: Part 1 – The Haunted Ship should add another 3-3.5 crores on Saturday and Sunday which take the 10-day business close to 29 crores mark. From there it can comfortably cross 30 crores mark before the end of the second week.

The film revolves around a haunted ship named Sea Bird that lies abandoned along the coast. Made under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana and is expected to continue forward with more installments.

Meanwhile, Vicky’s Bhoot co-actor Akash Dhar had fun working with him in the film.

“Working with Vicky was an amazing experience. We have known each other since theatre days so the chemistry and bonding was good. The only challenging part was to enact the horror scenes because everything was on our imagination, as the vfx would take place later,” Akash said.

“I am very happy that my work is appreciated in the film. it was a very technical and interesting shoot..so a lot of things were happening for the first time for me. But hats off to our director as he was very clear on what he wanted from us in terms of a performance,” Akash added.

