Bhoot Box Office Day 8: Hangs In There On Friday

Bhoot Box Office: It managed to have some numbers trickle in on the second Friday. Though expectedly there was drop from Thursday to Friday, fortunately for the film it wasn’t huge as 1.02 crore was still added to its total.

With this, the film has now gone past the 25 crores milestone and though it could well have come much earlier in the week, at least the stage is now set for 30 crores lifetime to be crossed.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer currently stands at 25.20 crores and now it has to be seen whether there would be jumps today and tomorrow. In its opening weekend, Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship had more or less remained flat right till Sunday. Now with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as well as Thappad for competition, the film indeed has a task in hand to gain further momentum in days to come.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

