Bhoot Box Office Day 4: Here Are The Monday Updates Of This Vicky Kaushal Starrer

Bhoot Box Office Day 4: It just about managed to hang in there on Monday. The film had collected 5.10 crores on Friday, which was benefitted to some extent due to the partial holiday of Mahashivratri. Post that the Bhanu Pratap Singh directed film had a stable weekend, though some sort of growth on either Saturday or Sunday would have helped the cause.

When that didn’t quite turn out to be the case, it was apparent that there would be drop on Monday. Still, anything over the 3 crores mark would have been actually optimal. The film was somewhat lesser than that as 2.32 crores came in.

What goes in favour of the Vicky Kaushal starrer is the cost involved in its making. This means as long as the numbers now stay stable around this mark for rest of the weekdays, it would still turn out to be reasonably okay for the film. So far, the film has collected 18.68 crores and the first week is heading towards the 25 crores mark.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!