Bhoot Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: A Ray Of Hope!

Bhoot Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s horror flick is maintaining momentum with a slight growth in its box office journey. Since its competitor Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan isn’t receiving any rave reviews, it has got a chance to attract more segments of the audience towards itself. Let’s see if it is turning the tables on day 3.

After two slow days, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship has shown a slight growth on Sunday by recording the occupancy of 16-18% in morning shows across the country. Such numbers assure that the first weekend would wrap up with a decent collection on board. The film hasn’t been applauded wholeheartedly by critics but Ayushmann Khurrana starrer’s mediocre content has proved to be a blessing in disguise for this film.

Meanwhile, singer Akhil Sachdeva has great respect for Vicky Kaushal and says the National Award-winning Bollywood star is a self-made man.

The singer was happy that he got to sing the number “Channa ve” in Vicky’s new film “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship“. It is picturized on Vicky and Bhumi Pednekar.

“I was absolutely thrilled, happy and excited when I came to know that my song ‘Channa ve’ is picturised on Vicky Kaushal,” Sachdeva told IANS.

“I love Vicky as a human being, he is a self-made man and I can relate to him. It’s the only song from the movie and it’s come when the movie is at the most integral part. I am glad that the audience can connect to my song,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!