Bhoot Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Josh Needs To Be Higher!

Bhoot Box Office: The start of the year began with a major clash between Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and we saw how one-sided it turned out to be, right from the word go. The same fate isn’t being seen in the case of Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, as the former is refusing to lose it out easily in the number game.

Let’s take a look at how Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship is ‘sailing’ on its first big Sunday in advance bookings:

Mumbai

After staying dull for the first 2 days, Bhoot is gathering steam but overall, it’s still way below the mark. As of now, 8-10% shows are running almost full in advance ticket sale.

Delhi-NCR

Surprisingly, the region which performed tremendously for Uri: The Surgical Strike, isn’t witnessing even a bit of it for Vicky Kaushal’s latest release. Here, 3-5% shows are filling fast.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru too isn’t showing any huge turnaround. The film is majorly working in high-end multiplexes with 5-8% shows running almost full in advance bookings.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is a sigh of relief for the film as around 25% shows are filling fast here. Comparatively, the city has been allotted with much lesser shows than Mumbai and Delhi-NCR region.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is below average with just around 5% shows in a filling fast mode.

Kolkata remains to be dull with just few shows here and there, running to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Chennai is fair with 12-15% shows filling fast.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!