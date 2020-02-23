Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Set To Be A Riot!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: The reviews might have been mixed initially, but so far everything is turning out to be great for Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar’s gay rom-com. With a push from US President Donald Trump lauding the film, things are expected to further witness a rise today. Well, in terms of its morning occupancy, it definitely has.

For the unversed, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has added total numbers of 20.63 crores to its kitty in its first 2-day run. The film has been witnessing a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot but is clearly way ahead in the race. As far as the morning occupancy is concerned, it is registering footfalls in the range of 27-30%, which is clearly indicative of a huge day it is going to be achieving.

Meanwhile, a day after Donald Trump lauded Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the film’s lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana is over the moon and said that it was great to see a reaction from the US President.

Ayushmann’s reply to Trump’s tweet was one filled with hope.

He said: “It was great to see a reaction from US President Donald Trump. I certainly hope and wish that this comment is President Trump’s gesture of outreach towards the LGBTQ community and that he will persistently and constantly work towards upholding LGBTQ rights in his country.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Jitendra Kumar, along with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya.

