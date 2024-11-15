Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 wrapped up its second week on a strong note. In the opening week, thanks to Diwali’s festive season, it earned an impressive total of 167.65 crores. During the second week, the film maintained a strong grip and added another 67.27 crores*. Now, all eyes are set on how the third week turns out to be. As far as the start of this week is concerned, it has happened on a solid note. But is it enough to enter the 300 crore club at the Indian box office? Let’s find out by looking at day 15 early trends!

While franchise films always benefit from their predecessors’ popularity, they also face the pressure of surpassing the numbers achieved by previous installments. In the case of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel, the task has been accomplished like a cakewalk. It surpassed the sequel’s lifetime of 185.57 crores to emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise, and now, everything that’s coming is a bonus.

Speaking about the latest update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 maintained a rock-steady momentum on its day 15 (third Friday), and as early trends suggest, it is heading for a collection of 4-4.10 crores. If compared to yesterday’s 4.15 crores*, it’s a solid grip, but things are a bit uncertain when it comes to entering the 300 crore club.

Including estimates, the overall collection at the Indian box office stands at 238.92-239.02 crores. From here, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will show a big jump tomorrow and on Sunday. However, from Monday onwards, the numbers are expected to go much below 3 crores.

Yes, there’s no competition until Pushpa 2 arrives on December 5, but even then, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will need a good weekday hold to enter the 300-crore club. Let’s see what happens!

