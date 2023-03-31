Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa is clearly not living up to its expectations at the box office. We know, it’s quite early to say this but considering the film is mounted on a huge scale, it can’t afford to perform with a big dip in the collection right on day 2. Yes, the biggie has dropped today, and the fall is a bit high even if one considers it was a working day.

Helmed by Ajay Devgn himself, the film is an official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi starring Karthi. As the original one is considered a masterpiece and has been watched by many already in the Hindi belt, Ajay’s remake is going through a lot of comparisons. This is leading to unnecessary negativity despite the film being a good offering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, Bholaa opened with 11.20 crores. One expected the start of at least 15 crores considering the holiday factor and Ajay’s Drishyam 2 was a huge success. Nonetheless, it’s still a decent opening day in the post-pandemic era and the need of the hour was to face a minimal drop today. While 10 crores were clearly not coming anyways, 9 crores or slightly more was much needed. Sadly, that’s not the case!

As per early trends flowing in, Bholaa is making 7.30-8 crores on its day 2 at the Indian box office, taking the total to 18.50-19.20 crores. It’s an alarming sign, to say the least, and the film must need a score similar to the opening day collection tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Dasara Box Office Day 1 (Worldwide): Nani Rewrites History! Clocks $1 Million In The US Alone, It’s A Havoc All Over

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News