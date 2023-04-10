Bholaa Box Office Day 11: Gets A Double Digit Score In The Second Weekend

It was a double-digit weekend for Bholaa as 12.31 crores came in. The film held well on Friday due to the partial holiday of Good Friday and then Saturday saw a bit of growth come in. Post that Sunday saw good growth.

Of course, one expected the second weekend to be in the 14-15 crores range. That would have been ideal since there was no real competition around it and then, there is a large segment of audiences in the mass belt which is yet to catch the film. There has been an upside in Sunday’s collections; hopefully, that will continue throughout the week.

Nonetheless, the good part is that it has at least done average business, something which is so difficult to come by. Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 had of course emerged as a huge success and hence the expectations were that Bholaa would manage to do at least half its business. Currently standing at 72.29 crores, it won’t hit a century now but on satellite especially, there would be good viewership for sure once it gets a premiere there.

