Bharat Box Office: Emerges Salman Khan’s 2nd Highest Weekend Of All Time

Bharat Box Office: Bharat did amazingly well at the Box Office in its first extended weekend as it earned 150.10 crores. The movie didn’t receive really encouraging public reviews and Ind vs Aus match on Sunday further dented the collections, else the result would’ve been even better.

While the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film is already proved to be money spinner, it has to go a long way to become a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Bharat has emerged the highest opening weekend of the year 2019 and also the 2nd highest weekend of Salman Khan’s career. The film has crossed the weekend collections of biggies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3 and is only behind Sultan.

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 weekends of Salman Khan.

1. Sultan

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Box Office: 180.36 crores (5 Day)

2. Bharat

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Box Office: 150.10 crores (5 Day)

3. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh

Box Office: 129.77 crores (4 Day)

4. Tiger Zinda Hai

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Box Office: 114.93 crores (3 Day)

5. Race 3

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem

Director: Remo D’Souza

Box Office: 106.47 crores (3 Day)

7. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Kabir Khan

Box Office: 102.60 crores (3 Day)

8. Ek Tha Tiger

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Director: Kabir Khan

Box Office: 100.05 (5 Day)

9. Bodyguard

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Siddique

Box Office: 88.75 crores (5 Day)

10. Kick

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda

Director: Sajid Nadiadwala

Box Office: 83.85 crores (3 Day)

