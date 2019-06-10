Bharat Box Office: Emerges Salman Khan’s 2nd Highest Weekend Of All Time

Bharat Box Office: Bharat did amazingly well at the Box Office in its first extended weekend as it earned 150.10 crores. The movie didn’t receive really encouraging public reviews and Ind vs Aus match on Sunday further dented the collections, else the result would’ve been even better.
While the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film is already proved to be money spinner, it has to go a long way to become a blockbuster.
Meanwhile, Bharat has emerged the highest opening weekend of the year 2019 and also the 2nd highest weekend of Salman Khan’s career. The film has crossed the weekend collections of biggies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3 and is only behind Sultan.
Let’s have a look at the Top 10 weekends of Salman Khan.
1. Sultan
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Box Office: 180.36 crores (5 Day)
2. Bharat
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Box Office: 150.10 crores (5 Day)
3. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh
Box Office: 129.77 crores (4 Day)
4. Tiger Zinda Hai
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Box Office: 114.93 crores (3 Day)
5. Race 3
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem
Director: Remo D’Souza
Box Office: 106.47 crores (3 Day)
7. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Director: Kabir Khan
Box Office: 102.60 crores (3 Day)
8. Ek Tha Tiger
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif
Director: Kabir Khan
Box Office: 100.05 (5 Day)
9. Bodyguard
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Director: Siddique
Box Office: 88.75 crores (5 Day)
10. Kick
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda
Director: Sajid Nadiadwala
Box Office: 83.85 crores (3 Day)
