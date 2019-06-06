Bharat Box Office Day 1: Top Openers Of Salman Khan VS Shah Rukh Khan VS Aamir Khan

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country and he has proved the fact with Bharat again. The movie took a stupendous start at the Box Office and made the Bhaijaan fans proud all over again.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Bharat is the biggest box office opener of the year till now with an opening of 42.30 crores. With the film, Salman hasn’t just got his own all-time biggest opener but also the 3rd highest opener of All Time.

Apart from that Bharat is also Katrina Kaif’s second biggest opener as it’s only behind Thugs Of Hindostan. Let’s compare the recent graph of the three Mega stars and see how well their movies worked at the box office.

Aamir Khan is the highest grossing Khan of Bollywood. He is the king of Box-office as his quirky selection of movies hardly fails. AK understands the pulse of the audience and even though his films don’t break opening records every time, the lifetime business of almost all his films is historic.

From Ghajini to Dangal, he has given back to back All Time Blockbusters. However, Thugs Of Hindostan being one of the exceptions got Aamir the best opening of All Time and “Disappointing” lifetime business.

Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan is the biggest opener of this year with the total 50.75 crores.

Dhoom 3: Dhoom 3 was the second biggest opener for Aamir Khan with the total of 33.42 crores on the first day.

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the King Khan of Bollywood for all the valid reasons. The superstar has given some of the biggest openers in his career; his Happy New Year which released in 2014 still happens to be the 2nd highest opener of All Time. However, the superstar is going through a rough patch of his career now and is struggling to give a hit. After HNY, SRK couldn’t give any record breaking film and most of his films remained disappointing.

Have a look at the Top 2 openers of his career

Happy New Year: This is one of the highest openers of Shah Rukh Khan with the total of 42.62 crores.

Chennai Express: This is one of the biggest openers of Shah Rukh Khan with the total of 33.10 crores. The movie did better than expected and was directed by Rohit Shetty and Deepika Padukone as the female lead of the film.

And with Bharat Salman has created history for himself.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: This was Salman’s highest opener before Bharat with the total of 40.35 crores. This film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and Sonam Kapoor as the female lead.

Comment down below of how much you expect Salman Khan’s Bharat to grow on the box-office. Will he be able to surpass Aamir finally?

