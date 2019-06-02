Bharat Advance Booking Reports Day 1: Salman Khan’s Eidi – Loading!

This year’s one of the most anticipated film, Bharat led by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is hardly 3 days away from its release now. The booking has already started and with the wait getting tougher with each passing minute, everyone wants to get their seats in the nearest cinemas allocated.

Let’s have a look at how cinemas in some of the major cities are performing at this moment.

Mumbai

The city of dreams and cinema started weakly for Bharat. Things haven’t got much better for the film even today as there are very fewer shows getting “Fast Filled” or “Housefull” so far. Gaiety Galaxy is an exception which has got all its shows “Orange” for the first day.

Delhi-NCR

The national capital is also struggling as of now with just 20% or more shows promising to receive some encouraging footfalls.

Bengaluru

The tech hub of the country has just started receiving some response from the public. There are around 15% shows promising healthy response.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is pretty healthy with 45-50% shows Filling Fast for the Day 1. The things are going to heat up further in the upcoming 2 days.

Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Pune

All the 4 cities are pretty cold at this moment. There are very rare shows which have got a good response as of now.

It must be noted that this is just a start of the advance booking for Bharat. The film has great chances of picking up today and in the upcoming 2 days.

