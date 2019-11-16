Bala Box Office Day 8: Holds Well, All Set For Its 100 Crore Club March

Bala Box Office: Bala held on well at the box office on Friday as 3.76 crores came in. On Thursday the film had collected 5.31 crores so the drop is acceptable. Moreover, Marjaavaan released as well and that film did get its fair share of attention, albeit more at the single screens.

Nonetheless, the Dinesh Vijan production is a major success in the making with good profits already in and more set to come in days to come. The film has accumulated 76 crores already and should be in 88-90 crores range by the time the second weekend is through. Post that it would be about its journey towards the 100 Crore Club and that should happen before the close of the second week.

Such has been the kind of amazing run that Ayushmann Khurranna has been having at the box office that after three releases in 2019, he is already gearing up for a fantastic 2020 with the release of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan been advanced. Typically films move ahead but it’s just the opposite for his gay rom com affair which is now coming in February itself. That could well turn out to be his next potential hit.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!