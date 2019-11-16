WHAT! Not 1 Or 2, Hrithik Roshan’s Mom Has Watched Super 30 NINE Times!

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and math wiz Anand Kumar finally found time together to celebrate the success of Super 30 a film based on the life of Anand Kumar. The biopic released in July this year and had Hrithik essay the part of Anand Kumar.

“It was a delightful evening. My mother has watched super 30 nine times in the theatres but never got the chance to meet Anand sir and his brother Pranav personally. Yesterday, we all sat and reminisced about the tough journey of ‘Super 30‘ with smiles and laughter. Incidents and interactions that were devastating while shooting today seemed to make us laugh in victory. Good conversations over a good meal are the best way to celebrate anything and that’s what we did yesterday,” said Hrithik, who is basking in the glory of consecutive box-office successes with Super 30 and WAR.

Anand Kumar too was quoted saying, “I am very grateful for Hrithik Roshan and the whole team of Super 30 for bringing this story to the public. He is as amazing as a person as he is an actor, and I wouldn’t have anyone else to play the role. After that, seeing him in ‘War’ was mesmerizing. The way he switched roles was shocking to say the least.”

“Super 30” is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

