RIP! Marathi Playback Singer Geeta Mali Killed In A Road Rage

Marathi playback singer, Geeta Mali who has not only sung for films but has also produced several music albums was killed in a road rage accident in Thane, Maharashtra. Geeta who was on her way to her hometown Nashik after a 2 month-long trip to the US, was killed on the Mumbai-Agra highway.

Geeta was accompanied by her husband Vijay Mali. Around 3 pm, the couple’s car rammed into a container parked along the road near Lahe Phata, Shahpur. Both Geeta Mali and her husband were seriously injured and rushed to the Shahpur Rural Hospital.

The couple has a son aged 12. The passing away of Geeta has shocked her fans majorly and may are finding it hard to believe that the singer whose post they saw only a few hours ago is no more.

While Geeta had to perform for a concert, she returned to Mumbai yesterday and even posted pictures of her Facebook profile after landing at the International airport in Mumbai. From there Geeta headed for her hometown in Nashik with her lawyer husband where the couple met with the accident on the way.

While the singer died during the treatment, Vijay escaped with minor injuries. Ghanshyam Aadhav, in-charge of Shahapur police station, said, “A primary probe shows that Vijay was driving, while Geeta was in the front passenger seat. A car overtook their car from the right resulting in Vijay swerving to the left, and his car hit the tanker parked dangerously on the road.”

May Geeta’s soul rest in peace.

