Bala Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Has A Superb Monday, Crosses 50-Crore Mark

In a real quick time, Bala has gone past the 50 crores milestone, what with the feat been accomplished in mere 4 days. This was always on the cards, given the kind of opening that the Amar Kaushik directed film had managed and the superb trending that was evidenced over the weekend.

No wonder, Monday was quite good with 8.26 crores coming in. That’s quite impressive since Friday was quite good too at 10.15 crores and hence there is hardly any fall evidenced on the fourth day. Of course, this was also helped to some extent due to the fact that Tuesday is a partial holiday up North and hence footfalls in properties out there were better in the evening and night shows. Still, the film performed quite well across the country as well and that resulted in the numbers turning out to be quite good.

For producer Dinesh Vijan, this film is set to be another gold mine after Stree as 52.21 crores have already come in so far and this is still mid-week. Moreover, numbers are bound to increase further today due to partial holiday and there are good chances of the film getting into a double digit score again. On the other hand Ayushmann Khurrana can well brace up to pop the champagne. In no time the film will enter 100 Crore Club, hence making this yet another back to back century for him after Dream Girl.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!