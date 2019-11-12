“Varun Dhawan Has Grown As An Actor”: Sahil Vaid On Working With Him In Coolie No. 1 Remake

Varun Dhawan fans will recall him as the young star’s stocky sidekick in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania“. Actor Sahil Vaid once again shares screen space with Varun in “Coolie No. 1“, and he says that it was whimsical working with Varun Dhawan for the third time.

“It’s whimsical working with Varun for the third time around. I feel he has grown as an actor. We share an amazing bond, which is constructed of mutual respect and love. It’s always a pleasure working with him. He is still as energetic and still as sweet as the first day we shot for ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, way back on December, 2013,” said Sahil, while interacting with the media on Monday in Mumbai.

“Coolie No. I” is David Dhawan’s remake of a superhit film he made in 1995 with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The remake stars his son Varun with Sara Ali Khan.

Asked if he is felt any sort of pressure on being a part of the remake of such a successful film, Sahil said: “I am not feeling nervous at all. David (Dhawan) sir has made sure of that. My friends in the film’s cast and crew including Shikha Talsania, Sara Ali Khan, Javed (Jaffrey) bhai and Paresh (Rawal) sir were also reassuring.”

In the “Coolie No. 1“, scheduled to release on May 1 next year, Sahil plays the role of Deepak, essayed by actor Harish in the original film.

“Harish and every other actor in the previous film have been legendary performers. There is no pressure as such but I would like to do justice to Deepak’s character as the shooting progresses. I have all the reason to say, so far so good,” he said.

Sahil has also been part of films like “Bittoo Boss”, “Kaanchi: The Unbreakable”, “Bank Chor”, and “Satyameva Jayate” among others.

Talking about his Bollywood journey, Sahil said: “It’s weird that I started my career with mainstream commercial films and I used to think — since I come from a theatre background — I’ll probably do ‘cinema’, as we call it. I used to go and watch world cinema at film festivals to prepare myself for off-the-beat and parallel films. To my surprise, I have only done big movies and I have been an integral part of them so far. I really love doing these films, they justify my training as an actor to some extent but what they provide in return in the guise of gratification is pleasing.”

He want to be a part of offbeat films, too. “Some people actually love me in these films and it’s a good feeling. I hope it continues and grows. I would still like to do the offbeat films I always thought I would do, so I request directors to please take notice.”

