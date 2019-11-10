Bala Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Ayushmann Khurrana Does It Yet Again!

Bala Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Ayushmann Khurrana has done it again, he has just swirled his magic wand to bring yet another memorable film for his fans. With 10.15 crores coming on day 1, with Bala, Ayushmann recorded his best opening day of all time.

The movie, despite the ‘Ujda Chaman’ controversy and releasing a week after that, opened to positive reviews and word of mouth. Though the real test will start from tomorrow but as of now, the movie is swiftly moving towards achieving a hit status for itself.

As per the early trends coming in, the movie has earned in the range of 15-16 crores on its day 1. This is a very good jump and Sunday should see a little more growth. This will take the total collections 25-26 crores.

Bala revolves around a man living in Kanpur who suffers from premature baldness. The film’s story is about his lack of confidence and the societal pressure that comes with balding. It is directed by Amar Kaushik, who earlier made “Stree”, and also features Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Javed Jaffrey and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. The film released on November 7 through selected preview shows and was a fully-fledged release on 8th November.

