Baaghi 3 Box Office: Faces Major Drop On 2nd Friday With Theaters Shutting Down

With theaters shutting down in majority of cities across the country, Baaghi 3 suffered a major drop on its second Friday. The film collected only 2 crores* and that is far lesser than what it could have accumulated had the situation been normal. Other than the fact that cities are getting locked down, there is general awareness amongst audiences as well to stay away from crowded places. This means that even at places where shows were operating, footfalls had been minimal and as a result the numbers are just not there.

Even otherwise, the signs were there on Thursday itself when the collections fell to 5.70 crores. This isn’t something that seemed on the cards after the weekdays had been rather stable right through. While from Thursday to Friday the drop is big, when compared to opening Friday of 17.50 crores, the fall is even more alarming. There is one thing about a rejected film facing a major drop on the second Friday and another when a massy entertainer that has been liked by its target audience seeing a fall like this, which is owing majorly to external factors.

The film has collected 92.67 crores* but with more and more theaters shutting down across the country, there would be further fall in numbers that will come in. One waits to see how the film now manages to stretch its way towards the 100 crores mark because one can’t be sure how things will look like in days to come. The Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan film is practically the last one to do some business in theaters before things return to normalcy.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

