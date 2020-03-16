Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 10: Tiger Shroff’s Film Just Stays Afloat!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor’s actioner has met an unfortunate fate as the collections have been hampered a big-time due to coronavirus pandemic. The film completed its second-weekend run and surprisingly it even failed to score a double-digit figure during the due course.

Speaking in particular about day 10 i.e. 2n Sunday, Baaghi 3 collected just 2.20 crores* and one can say that it’s stable compared to Saturday’s 2 crores*. The overall total now stands at 96.87 crores*. The only positive for the film would now be that it’s all set to cross the 100 crore mark during the 3rd week.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 released on 6th March 2020.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan expressed his happiness over the opening weekend box office performance of his latest directorial “Baaghi 3“. The film starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has collected 53.83 crores at the domestic box office in its first weekend.

“People loving my work is the most important thing. We were expecting this because even ‘Baaghi 2‘ was taken very well by the audience. So I had an intuition that people will accept Baaghi 3,” the filmmaker told IANS.

Khan, who had also directed “Baaghi 2“, gives credit to the film’s action quotient and lead actor Tiger Shroff’s popularity for the franchise’s success. “One (reason for success) is definitely Tiger Shroff’s fan following, and the other is the film’s action, which merges with the story. The credit surely goes to Tiger Shroff. This is because even though other heroes can perform action, he is trained very well to do this kind of action,” said the filmmaker.

