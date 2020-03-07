Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 1: Tiger Shroff’s Film Takes A Good Opening!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor’s film has taken a good opening at the box office. The film brought in 17.50 crores on its first day and that’s quite some moolah that has been collected by the action thriller. A massy entertainer, it had a better start at the single screen theaters, which was pretty much expected, and the occupancy started getting better in the afternoon and evening shows. With the kind of trending that has been shown, there is scope for further rise in footfalls today and tomorrow.

Of course, it was predicted in this column that the Sajid Nadiadwala produced film would open in 22-25 crores range. This was owing to the franchise quotient that Baaghi enjoys, and also the fact that the promo of the Ahmed Khan directed film was much appreciated by the target audience. However, the health scare in the country today came out of nowhere and had a major impact on the occupancy. This did lead to the loss of around 20% and the film went below the 20 crores mark.

Now it has to be seen how do the numbers turn out to be during rest of the weekend as the film has a lot for the lovers of action flicks. The film has lived up to its promise of being a mass entertainer and if the word of mouth for the film turns out to be better than the negativity due to the virus scare, Bollywood will certainly have a good success to its name.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

