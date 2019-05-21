Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): Crawling Towards The Finish Race To Beat Avatar

Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): After dominating the box office all over the world, Avengers: Endgame is finally slowing down with new releases like Pokemon Detective Pikachu and John Wick Chapter 3, doing good in cinemas. It will be exciting to know if the superhero flick manages to surpass James Cameron’s Avatar.

As per Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Endgame has accumulated a grand total of $2.616 billion. With this number, the movie is currently the second all-time highest worldwide grosser after Avatar. Avatar still holds the first position with a total of $2.788 billion. Though the MCU superhero conclusion is inching closer to the celebrated total, the pace has unexpectedly slowed down.

Directed by Russo Brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame released globally on 26th April 2019.

Filmmaker James Cameron has congratulated the team of “Avengers: Endgame” for sinking his “Titanic” at the box office.

Cameron took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate producer Kevin Feige and the team of “Avengers: Endgame” after the movie overhauled “Titanic” box office gross, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

He tweeted: “To Kevin and everyone at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my ‘Titanic’.

“Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

He also shared an image of the Titanic sinking into the ocean after hitting the Avenger’s logo.

