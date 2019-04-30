Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Snapping Not Half, But Most Of The Major Records!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: As Thanos snapped half of the human population to dust in Infinity War, it seems the superheroes are making not half but all the box office records vanish with the Endgame. From on-point promotional activities to obtaining a 24*7 shows permission for the first time in India, the makers did everything they could to hype up the buzz.

Without giving any spoiler, by now everyone knows Endgame is a roller coaster ride of emotions. Fans who were attached with this fantasy-filled universe since the start have been watching the film multiple times. The collections at the Indian box office are not only breaking the major records but also are shattering various myths Bollywood makers have in mind.

According to the early reports flowing in, the movie is shattered more records by collecting in the range of 31-33 crores on its 1st Monday. This will take the grand total of the film around 188-190 crores.

The nostalgia factor has come into play as well. Not only is Avengers: Endgame a direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, it’s the culmination of the previous 20-plus titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a blockbuster series of films that commenced with “Iron Man” in 2008 and established Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios as best in the show.

Feige has credited fans around the world for their support throughout the film’s journey. The film’s opening performance outside the US has been marvellous.

In addition to China, where it is already the number four title of all time, it scored the highest opening weekend in 43 markets including India, UK/Ireland, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and France.

