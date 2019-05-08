Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 12: It Drops, Still Good On 2nd Tuesday

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 12: The movie dropped on its second Tuesday as collections came down to 6 crores* after an 8 crores* Monday. Ideally, the numbers should have stayed around the 7 crores* mark, considering there is zero competition around it.

Nonetheless, the film has collected 326.95 crores* now and by the time the second week is through, the total would have gone past the 340 crores mark.

The film is an All Time Blockbuster already and while the 400 Crore Club entry is out of the question, it has to be seen if 375 crores milestone is still a possibility. For that, the film would need to demonstrate some sort of stability over the third weekend. If Student of the Year 2 takes a flying start and sees word of mouth going in its favour as well then Avengers: Endgame may just about face its first jolt.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

