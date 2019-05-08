Are Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston ‘On A Break’? Brad FINALLY Responds

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has laughed off claims that he is dating his former wife Jennifer Aniston. There is a buzz that Pitt may have rekindled his love with Aniston after he attended her 50th birthday party in February.

But the 55-year-old laughed off the claims when he was directly asked about the actress while talking a walk here on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Video Courtesy: E! News

A photographer asked him if they were getting back together and Pitt giggled and simply said: “Oh my God!”

He was pictured walking down the street when the photographer said to him: “You’re looking great. It’s good to see you a happy man.”

The actor married Aniston in 2000 and they separated in 2005.

Following his split from her, he started dating Angelina Jolie, who he was married to from 2014-2016. They share six children together.

