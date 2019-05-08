Cannes 2019: Dates OUT! Here’s When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Will Be Walking

While the world is going gaga over Met Gala 2019 looks which saw some renowned celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, Halsey, Lady Gaga amongst others gracing the event, we hear that the Cannes 2019 dates are out! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sonam Kapoor who’ve been regulars to DP & Huma Qureshi, here’s when our B’Town celebs will most likely walk the red carpet:

In a recent report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, their sources reveal to them about the dates when our fav celebs will appear on the grand show.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika is travelling a few days earlier and will be seen making an appearance on May 16th. The actress reportedly will also attend all the events!

Sonam K Ahuja:

Sonam Kapoor seems to have locked her dates already. The fashionista will be part of the events lined up on May 20th and 21st!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

The regular lady to caught eyeballs with her violet attire last year is still under conversation and hasn’t locked her dates yet! As per the reports till now, Aishwarya will be walking post 19th May.

Huma Qureshi:

The latest entrant to the festival will be seen on the red carpet around May 19-20.

2019 Cannes Film Festival will begin on 14th May and will continue till 25th May. The event previews new films of all genres, including documentaries from all around the world.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!