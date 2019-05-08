Met Gala 2019: Do You Know The Cost Of Priyanka Chopra’s Most Trolled Look?

Priyanka Chopra created waves recently with her eye-popping appearance at the Met Gala 2019. The theme of the event was Camp: Notes on Fashion and everyone was dressed accordingly.

It was the 3rd Met Gala for Priyanka and everyone was expecting her to take them by surprise. But no one in their wildest dreams could’ve imagined the way Priyanka was styled up yesterday.

Priyanka, who arrived at the event with husband and singing sensation Nick Jonas, was dressed in Dior. Wearing an exaggerated feathered embellished outfit she raised many eyebrows. Her dramatic makeup and hairdo was another reason that the pictures soon went viral on the social media and the International star became a topic of memes.

But do you know the cost of outfit that Priyanka was wearing at Met Gala 2019?

Well, the Dior outfit Priyanka was wearing at the event was of Rs 45 lakhs approx. But that’s not it. The diamond earrings she was wearing at the event were worth Rs 10 lakhs. Isn’t that amazing?

Nick Jonas was also no less in any way. Along with a super classy and expensive white suit, Nick was seen wearing a 38-carat diamond watch which has a value of over Rs 20 lakhs.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at Met Gala 2017 which was her first appearance at the event.

Nick was blown away with Priyanka’s looks and style when he saw her there. It’s amazing how Priyanka continues to raise the shock value of her looks every time at the Met Gala. We wonder, what will she do next?

