Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: With a huge response in the morning shows across India, Avengers: Endgame is showing the clear signs of creating the history at the box office on opening day. It is also said that the response is much higher than Baahubali: The Conclusion and Thugs Of Hindostan.

While fans were dying to catch the anticipated release on the big screen, more amongst the cine-goers and trade experts are waiting for the records to be broken at the ticket windows. Speaking of the opening, Avengers: Endgame expectedly took a monstrous start with 85-90% occupancy in the morning shows across the country. In a meanwhile, this Marvel flick has outdone Baahubali: The Conclusion and Thugs Of Hindostan in terms of morning occupancy.

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Highest Ever In India!
Now with rave reviews and extraordinary word-of-mouth doing the rounds, the theatres are expected to run full houses during the evening and night shows.

Ahead of its release, Hollywood superhero film Avengers: Endgame has sold over 2.5 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow, an Indian entertainment destination.

This marks the highest ever advance ticket sales for a Hollywood film on the platform. Avengers: Endgame is also the fastest film to have surpassed the two million advance ticket sales mark on BookMyShow, read a statement.

“With just a few hours left for ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ to hit the screens, the frenzy around the film is unprecedented. The cinemas are doing everything possible to match fans’ demand for the film, including round-the-clock screenings as also opening up advance bookings for the entire week ahead,” Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement.

