There wasn’t much of a rise in numbers for Attack – Part 1 as 3.75 crores* more came in. On Friday, the film had collected 3.51 crores and since that wasn’t as per expectations, ideally the collections should have at least doubled up on Saturday. However, that was always going to be a monumental task because typically a trend like this is seen for much smaller films that rely entirely on word of mouth, a case in point being The Kashmir Files. When it comes to commercial entertainers like Attack – Part 1, the collections need to be there from the first day itself.

One just hopes now that Sunday is better and the collections go much ahead of the 7.26 crores* that have been collected so far. For John Abraham, there is a lot riding on the film since he has not just led it from the front as an actor but also written the story and then produced the film. He has been quite high about the film right through the pandemic and waited patiently for the shooting to be completed and then arrive in theatres, despite tempting offers from OTT.

Considering the fact that this is indeed a unique attempt from Bollywood, one just waits to see if the film manages to withstand the challenge from RRR [Hindi] and shows a much better jump on Sunday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

