At the hardcore mass centers with single screens in operation, Antim – The Final Truth is keeping audiences engaged. This was evidenced on Sunday as well when the film grew further to bring in 2.15 crores* more. Since Saturday was 1.76 crores, it’s good to see that the film has topped the score further and added more moolah to go above the 2 crores mark.

Antim has collected 34.51 crores* so far and if Monday also stays over the 1 crore, it would be a good hold indeed over Friday numbers of 1.25 crores. It would be difficult though, but still as long as collections over the weekdays are in 3-3.5 crores range, it would be fair enough as the pace towards the 40 crores mark would be faster.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim have now scored the second highest Bollywood grosser of 2021 after Sooryavanshi by surpassing Bell Bottom and it would be interesting to see if Tadap or Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui would be able to go past it before ‘83 and Jersey surpass it by a distance.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

