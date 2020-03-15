Angrezi Medium Box Office Day 2: Irrfan Khan Starrer Drops On Saturday!

Angrezi Medium Box Office: With coronavirus threat resulting in quite a few theaters across multiple cities shutting down, the pinch was felt most by Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. The film opened on expected lines but could have been better had Delhi theaters been open.

Later on Saturday, number of other theaters started shutting down as well, hence resulting in collections to the tune of 3 crores*.

It is turning out to be an unfortunate chain of events for the Irrfan Khan starrer which could well have grown at least reasonably well on Saturday owing to its family audience friendly content. Not that the film would have taken a great jump since the content is not entertaining as Hindi Medium. Still, the numbers would have gone up to a fair degree. This didn’t really turn out to be the fact and as a result the numbers so far stand at 7.03 crores*.

The trending so far indicates loud and clear that the opening weekend of Angrezi Medium would stay much below that of Hindi Medium which had collected 12.56 crores in its first three days. As for the first week of 25.21 crores, that is out of question as it is rare for the best of the movies to double up their weekend total during the weekdays and here is a film which is battling corona virus and average content.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution source

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

