Kesari Box Office: 78.07 Crores VS Akshay Kumar’s Top 5 Weekend Earners

Kesari Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Holi release, Kesari, has put up a really good show in its extended weekend. The movie encashed the advantage of the festive holiday and further maintained the momentum on the following days. With its 4-day total, the movie has surpassed the biggies like Singh Is Bliing and Gold, to score a second highest weekend total, only next to 2.0 (Hindi) in the list of Akshay’s highest weekend grossers.

At the end of its 4-day extended weekend, Kesari has earned 78.07 crores to grab a position below sci-fi thriller 2.0.

Apart from Kesari, here’s the list of Akshay Kumar’s highest weekend performers:

2.0 (Hindi)

This big-budgeted sci-fi thriller directed by Shankar, brought the duo of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar on-screen for the first time. Amidst all the positives around, the movie took a thunderous start and collected bountiful of 97.25 crores over its 4-day extended weekend.

Gold

The Reema Kagti directorial enjoyed a huge 5-day extended weekend with the inclusion of Indian Independence Day holiday. Despite a clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate, Gold managed a decent total of 71.30 crores.

Singh Is Bliing

Singh Is Bliing marked the second collaboration of director Prabhu Deva and Akshay Kumar after blockbuster Rowdy Rathore. Unlike the above-mentioned movies, Singh Is Bliing enjoyed a normal 3-day weekend and earned 54.44 crores.

Housefull 3

Backed by the sequel factor of Housefull franchise, the movie took a splendid opening and capitalized with positive word-of-mouth over the weekend. The multistarrer comedy, directed by Farhad-Sajid, clocked a good total of 53.31 in 3 days.

Brothers

The action-drama directed by Karan Malhotra, took an exceeding opening but managed just an average total due to mixed word-of-mouth. It collected 52.08 crores in its opening weekend.

Now, with 78.07 crores, Kesari has made its way to the second spot in the highest weekend earners of the actor.

