2019 (Nine Months) Box Office Movers & Shakers: Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor- Kudos To The Lady Power

2019 is turning out to be the most profitable year in the history of Bollywood and one of the positives is that the female centric movies penetrated into the huge segment of audience. Actresses like Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu tasted commercial success too apart from critical acclaim.

With the completion of 9 months of 2019, let’s recall the Movers and Shakers of Bollywood (actresses):

Vidya Balan

Known for delivering some terrific performances and box office hits, Vidya Balan had just one but quite a huge success with Mission Mangal. The movie based on ISRO’s Mission Mars featured Vidya in a key role and it crossed 200 crore mark at the ticket windows and earned returns of 344.80%. She is gearing up for her next biopic based on Shakuntala Devi.

Alia Bhatt

After delivering a movie like Raazi last year, Alia continued her golden run with Gully Boy in 2019. The movie turned out to be a bigger success than expected and garnered her appreciation as one of the breakthrough performances. Gully Boy earned 139.38 crores in its lifetime run. Letting go of the failure of Kalank, Alia is looking up to promising projects like Brahmastra and Takht.

Kangana Ranaut

Leaving the controversies aside, Kangana Ranaut shut the trollers with her performance in biggie Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and dark thriller Judgementall Hai Kya. Her Manikarnika collected around 95 crores and Judgementall Hai Kya collected 38.30 crores, respectively, but didn’t turn out to be very profitable ventures. Contrary to the underperformance of movies, the actress won praises for her act.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll with two back-to-back super hits in the form of Badla (88.02 crores) and Mission Mangal (200.16 crores). While in MM, she was part of a big star cast, Badla featured her face-off with none other than Big B. With two impeccable acts already to her name, Taapsee is looking forward to the release on Saand Ki Aankh this Diwali.

Mrunal Thakur

After impressing the viewers in Love Sonia, the year just got better for Mrunal Thakur. She was a part of two successful projects including Super 30 and Batla House, and has already left her mark amongst the audience.

Kriti Sanon

Bareilly Ki Barfi which released way back in 2017 was Kriti Sanon’s last success but managed to strike back strongly with Luka Chuppi. Released during the third month of the year, the movie missed a century mark by a small distance and ended up collecting 94.15 crores. It earned profits of 276.60%. Her upcoming Housefull 4 is set to bring fireworks during Diwali.

Shraddha Kapoor

Our Kapoor girl so far had a commercially successful year. We got to see Shraddha in varied avatars including Saaho and Chhichhore. She had a meaty role in both the releases and was applauded by the audience. On the commercial front, Saaho collected 149 crores (Hindi), while Chhichhore earned (150.36 crores*).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!