2.0 Box Office Collections (Worldwide): Shattering More RECORDS! Surpasses This Biggie Of 2018

2.0 Box Office Collections (Worldwide): Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 hit the theatres on November 29 2018, and since then, it is earning huge moolah at the box office. The positive word of mouth and good reviews have helped the film to grow big.

Shankar’s 2.0 has been appreciated not only in India but globally too. Its advanced technology and top-notch VFX have left everyone stunned. Enthiran (Robot) was appreciated by the audiences then, and 2.0, too, is being loved and it is winning hearts.

Speaking about the numbers, the film has garnered a whopping amount of 170.50 crores* at the India box office. It has also become Akshay’s highest grossing film of all time. Amidst breaking and making records, 2.0 has achieved another feat. It has successfully surpassed one big film of 2018, Padmaavat. The Rajni starrer has grossed over 620 crores at the worldwide box office leaving behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat which had grossed over 560 crores then. With this, it has topped the worldwide box office for the year 2018 (excluding China). Now that’s HUGE!

#2Point0 with a WW Gross of ₹ 620 Crs goes past #Padmaavat ‘s WW Gross of ₹ 560 Crs to become 2018’s No.1 Indian Movie at the WW Box Office (Non-China).. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 10, 2018

After all this, this Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth starrer is also all set to hit the China theatres in May, 2019. Even before its release, the film has set a new record. Before its release in China, 2.0 has already created a huge record as its dubbed and subtitled version will be arriving in 10,000 theatres with 56,000 screens, which includes 47,000 3D screens. It will mark the biggest 3D release for any overseas film in history. With such a huge screen count, the Shankar’s directorial will be looking forward to setting a new high in terms of overseas collections.

Earlier we have seen how Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar ruled the China box office like a boss! We are hoping the same for this magnum-opus as well. Soon Aamir’s Thugs Of Hindostan will also release in China.