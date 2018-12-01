102 Not Out China Box Office Day 1: Takes A Decent Opening!

102 Not Out China Box Office Day 1: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out, emerged as a winner at the Indian box office. Even after a slow start at 3.52 crores, it made an impressive lifetime collection of 51.79 crores. Now, the movie debuted yesterday in China, and is off to a decent start at the ticket windows.

102 Not Out started its innings on a good note at the China box office, by collecting $ 1.22 million (including previews) equivalent to 8.51 crores, on opening day i.e. Friday. The opening is better than Rani Mukerji’s Hichki ($770,000), which turned out to be a blockbuster in China.

In the past few years, China has turned out as a huge market for Bollywood films. The movies like 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, Hindi Medium, Secret Superstar and Hichki earned bountiful at the China box office.

Upon its release in India, 102 Not Out opened with positive reviews from critics and audience.

Talking about the issues of senior citizens, which 102 Not Out deals with, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Senior citizens are very respectable people of our society. If they are not there, we are not there. Whenever we try to make a film on them, we treat them with dignity. I hope that through this film, we will be able to convey the message to our audience.”

102 Not Out, is directed by Umesh Shukla and is based on a based on the eponymous Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi.