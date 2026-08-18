Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: Is The Sequel Really In Works? Everything We Know ( Photo Credit – Facebook )

In 2011, Zoya Akhtar gave the world a defining film that set the benchmark for films on friendships. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, narrates the story of three childhood friends who reunite and head for a trip to Spain before one of them gets married. The film connected with the audience, especially the youth. The film became part of pop culture, with its popular dialogues and scenes being relevant even today. So, after 15 years, when hints of a sequel for the film were dropped, there was immense excitement among fans.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara On The Cards?

Yes, after 15 years, Zoya Akhtar has responded positively to the question of whether the film will have a sequel. “We are on it,” said Zoya Akhtar in conversation with Anupama Chopra at Nilaya Monsoon Film Festival. However, there is no confirmed script in place. It is still very much in the initial stage. So, while there is hope and optimism among fans, it is not yet the time to get excited. If we take a look at the history books, Farhan Akhtar had announced a road-trip girl friendship film featuring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt years ago. However, there is no update on the film, which was titled Jee Le Zaara. So, unless there is a steady development in the film, it is not yet time to get excited.

Will The OG Cast Return?

At least that’s what Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti want. They plan to take the story forward by exploring where Arjun, Imran, and Kabir are 15 years after the famous bachelor trip in Spain. Zoya shared, “We don’t know what will happen and what won’t… if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice.” However, Zoya is yet to wrap the film’s story and then pitch it to Hrithik, Abhay and Farhan Akhtar, who played the leads in the film.

The ZNMD Reunion

In 2025, the film’s primary cast reunited for an ad campaign. The campaign for Yas Island was titled Zindagi Ko Yas Bol. The campaign brought back the actors playing the popular characters and some famous elements from the film, including the blue car, pink phone, and Bagwati. The campaign was a five-episode series, with the trio traveling across Yas Island and getting into the same kind of chaos and banter that made the film memorable.

Initially, many mistook the ads for a tease of the sequel. Recalling the audience’s excitement for the reunion, Akhtar said, “Yeah, I missed them. And people thought it was a trailer. And then first they were like ‘yay’. But then I got abused in my DMs.”

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