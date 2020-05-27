Zoa Morani, who is the daughter of producer Karim Morani and known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s produced ‘Always Kabhi Kabhi’ has recently recovered from the coronavirus. The actress has donated her blood plasma for the second time for COVID-19 research and treatment. This gesture was applauded by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Earlier this month, Zoa Morani had donated her blood for plasma therapy trials for COVID-19 treatment at Mumbai’s Nair hospital. The actress also shared a picture of it on social media. Zoa stated that last time it helped get a patient out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was lauded for her act by netizens.

Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/GDoJ1n25te — Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 26, 2020

Aditya Thackeray retweeted Zoa Morani’s post and thanked her for her courage and strength. He stated – “That takes some courage and strength! Thank you”.

That takes some courage and strength! Thank you☺️🙏🏻 https://t.co/ICKvMIHSU9 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 26, 2020

Zoa Morani along with her sister Shaza and father Karim Morani, have been among the earliest reported coronavirus cases in Bollywood. Popular playback singer Kanika Kapoor was the first B’Towner to test positive for the Pandemic Coronavirus.

