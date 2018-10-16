YRF Terminates Its Employ’s Services Over #MeToo Allegations!

Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Tuesday said it has terminated the services of a key official amidst #MeToo allegations.

“Yash Raj Films terminates the services of Ashish Patil, Vice President – Brand Partnerships and Talent Management and Business and Creative Head – Y-Films with immediate effect,” read a statement on YRF’s official Twitter handle.

Patil came under the scanner after an aspiring actress anonymously accused him of sexually exploiting her.

On his part, Patil had denied the allegation last week, calling them “untrue, fabricated, extremely defamatory and agenda-driven”.

“I urge this woman in question to kindly step forward and produce all facts because I cannot prove my innocence to a nameless, faceless, anonymous person… I will fully cooperate in any inquiry from any authorities to bring the truth out and completely clear my name,” Patil had said in a statement shared on social media on October 10.