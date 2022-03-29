Actress Raashii Khanna, who has made a name for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has announced that she has completed shooting for her upcoming Hindi film ‘Yodha’.

Taking to Instagram, Raashii said, “A dream too good to be true, having worked with Dharma Movies who welcomed me with such warmth and love and made the journey of ‘Yodha’ – our labour of love – so special!

Raashii Khanna’s post further read, “It’s a wrap and here I am with the two main Yodhas who have worked so hard to create something amazing! Missed you Sidharth Malhotra. Thank you for being a wonderful co-star.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

The Hindi action drama Yodha features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead and has been directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Raashii Khanna has some really big projects in the south. She plays the female lead in actor Karthi’s upcoming film ‘Sardar’ and is starring opposite Dhanush in his ‘Thiruchitrambalam’.

In Telugu, she has ‘Thank You’ opposite Naga Chaitanya waiting to hit screens.

