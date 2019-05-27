Yami Gautam & Hrithik Roshan To Promote Kaabil In China Before Release!

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil released in the year 2017 and went onto become a massive hit at the box office. Yami took on one of her most challenging roles and aced it with great perfection leading to immense love and praises from the audiences for her portrayal. The maverick director, Sanjay Gupta directed the film and was produced by Rakesh Roshan.

For actress Yami Gautam too it was a milestone hit, making it her first film that grossed more than 100 crores. Now after two years, the film is all set to explore the International market and is ready to release in China which is now the new hot favourite market for most of the filmmakers to release their films due to the growing popularity of Hindi cinema.

As per the latest development, we hear now the beautiful actress and leading lady of the film, Yami Gautam is geared up to promote the film in China along with her co-actor Hrithik Roshan. Both the actors will be flying to Beijing, China to promote the film ahead of its China release. Currently, Yami is shooting in Kanpur for her next film Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana, and how it is learnt that she will be wrapping up Bala‘s Kanpur schedule early to join the promotions.

This would be the first time Yami’s film will be releasing in China. And for the first time, she is travelling to the country and for a special purpose to promote her film. The makers of Bala considered her request and Yami has been working rigorously to work more hours to wrap her schedule on time. Earlier films like PK, Dangal, 3 Idiots, Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar amongst others enjoyed massive success at the Chinese box office.

Speaking about it Yami said, “I’m elated with the news of the film releasing in China. Kaabil has been a special film for me and I’m glad that it’s still travelling across and finding new audiences and love”

Now it’s time for Kaabil to see its China release and Yami is all geared up to promote the film which is set to release in China on 5th June.

