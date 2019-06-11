Wife Hazel Keech Dedicates An Emotional Post For Yuvraj Singh’s Fans!

Yesterday, all of a sudden, ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from the International Cricket, thus sending a wave of shock amongst his fans. Though it was an emotional moment, the fans from across the globe thanked him for providing the entertainment and wished him good luck for his second innings. Amidst tons of wishes, Singh’s wife Hazel Keech shared a heart touching post for her husband and beloved cricketing star.

From her official Instagram account, Hazel Keech quoted, “And, with that, it’s the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter…. love you @yuvisofficial”.

She also shared a video showing Yuvraj Singh cricketing journey and thanked all the supporters of her husband. Her caption of the video reads, “His words straight from his heart… i would also like to thank all my husband’s fans, those who’ve reached out to me and his team, shared photos and videos of love and unwavering support….. i can tell you your love has brought him comfort and strength in the darkest of times, for which, I thank you sincerely. My love and gratitude to you all …. my love and my hero @yuvisofficial”.

Yuvraj has 8,701 runs and 111 wickets to his name in ODIs, with 1,177 runs and 28 wickets in T20Is and is known to be one of the greatest limited over Cricket players for India. In his career spanning over 24 years, Yuvi has won many games along with our hearts.

