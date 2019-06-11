Salman Khan & Rohit Shetty To Have A Chulbul Pandey & Singham Crossover?

From last days, a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds of Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty doing a film together. In fact, Salman recently also revealed that he is in talks with Rohit for a film. But nothing is concrete yet.

But now according to the reports in Deccan Chronicle, Salman had pitched the idea of Chulbul Pandey and Singham crossover to Rohit earlier.

Salman said, “I had told Rohit a long time ago about Singham and Chulbul, but that was a long time ago.” Well, it will be interesting to see this crossover and with also this duo coming together for a film. Salman’s Chulbul already has a huge fan following and even Rohit’s cop universe Singham, Simmba and now Sooryavanshi are much talked about characters in the town.

Earlier, it was being said that Rohit and Salman will be collaborating for Kick 2 but all the speculations were put to rest yesterday. The official handle of Sajid Nadiadwala’s company Nadiadwala Grandsons tweeted and said that Sajid will be directing the sequel and not Rohit. The tweet read, “Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of Kick 2.

The next of the franchise, Kick 2 is with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment & will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.”

