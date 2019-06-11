Disha Patani Dines Out With Aditya Thackeray; Netizens Ask Bizarre Questions Related To Tiger Shroff

Actress Disha Patani, who is often enjoying seen with actor Tiger Shroff, was photographed with Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray here, and the images sent social media users into a frenzy.

After photographs from the meeting went viral, social media users came up with ‘Tiger’ puns.

Disha and Aditya were clicked as they made their way out from a restaurant here. The ‘Bharat’ actress looked radiant in a coral red crop top paired with a short denim skirt, while Aditya went for a casual vibe as he opted for a yellow T-shirt and jeans.

Disha shares a close bond with Tiger and is often seen with him. Some netizens started trolling her with jibes like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Where is Tiger?’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai?’

“Real Tiger ke saath,” one user wrote, as another posted: ‘Ek tha Tiger.’

‘Tiger ka kya hoga (What will Tiger do now),” another wrote.

On the work front, Disha is happy with the golden run of her film ‘Bharat‘, which also features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

